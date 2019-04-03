Everyone’s Talking About Zion Williamson Destroying the Hoop in a Pickup Basketball Game

Zion Williamson isn’t in March Madness any longer, but that isn’t keeping him from terrorizing basketball hoops.

A video surfaced late yesterday on social media of the Duke Blue Devils star playing a pickup game. During the game, Williamson threw the ball off of the backboard, caught it on the way up for a two-handed dunk and almost pulled the hoop down with him.

Basketball magazine Slam shared the video on its Instagram account with the caption: “Zion back at it! 😱 Please tell me that goal is still attached tho…”

And @houseofhighlights shared Slam’s post with the caption: “Zion nearly breaking backboards in pickup now after Duke lost on Sunday. 😱😱😱”

Williamson was the most talked-about player in all of college basketball this season. Much of the discussion centered around the 6-foot-7, 284-pound baller’s sneaker blowout. On Feb. 20, in a game against the rival North Carolina Tar Heels, Williamson’s Nike PG 2.5 sneaker split less than a minute into the game. A TMZ report yesterday stated sports memorabilia auctioneer Ken Goldin said the shoes are valued at $250,000.

Now that his freshman season is done, and he will most likely declare for the NBA Draft, industry insiders expect a bidding war from top athletic brands to have him on their ambassador roster.

“Zion arguably is literally ‘bigger than life.’ He has a major physical presence on the court that one could say belies his athleticism and agility — and ability to defy gravity with his jump skills. And he is undoubtedly a rising star who seems to be likable,” B. Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen told FN last month. “Those are important qualities as they relate to being a brand ambassador.”