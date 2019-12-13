The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Zebra’ Is Being Restocked Soon

Kanye West and Adidas’ Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” will be up for grabs just in time for the holidays.

According to an Instagram post by Yeezy Season 2, the style will be rereleased on Dec. 21. It’s expected to sell on Adidas.com/Yeezy and Yeezy Supply again for $220.

This marks a notable fourth time the fan-favorite style has dropped, meaning it may likely go out of production soon. After debuting in February 2017, it was restocked in June 2017 followed by another revival in November 2018. The silhouette features waved black lines atop a crisp white Primeknit upper, as well as the text “SPLY-350” splashed across the side in red for a pop of color. It also boasts the brand’s full-length Boost midsole for extra cushioning and comfort underfoot.

In other anticipated Yeezy releases, the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Azael” is officially set to debut on Dec. 23, two days after the “Zebra” restock. Both models join a handful of others that have dropped earlier this month, including the Yeezy Boost 380 and Yeezy 500 High ‘Slate’.

