Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Tailgate’ Is Expected to Arrive in Early 2020

Kanye West is giving fans something to look forward to in the new year.

According to sneaker leaker Instagram account @hanzuying, the rapper turned designer is dropping a new colorway of his Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 called “Tailgate” in February 2020. The shoe will reportedly sell for $220.

Images of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Tailgate” show a gray-white hue across the Primeknit upper, with a translucent midsole and a gum outsole.

Although purported photos of the shoe leaked on Instagram this weekend, neither West nor Adidas have offered official information regarding the release.

In related news, several colorways of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 are expected this month. According to sneaker leaker Yeezy Mafia, fans can look forward to four sneaker drops: “Yeezreel” on Dec. 14; “Yeezreel Glow RF” on Dec. 17; “Yechiel RF” on Dec. 19; and “Yechiel” on Dec. 20.

West earned $150 million before taxes in the past year, according to Forbes, with the bulk of his income coming through the Adidas Yeezy collaboration. The sneaker line is reportedly on pace to do $1.5 billion in sales the year, putting it in competition with Jordan Brand, which brings in around $3 billion annually.

West partnered with Adidas since 2013. Prior to teaming up with the Three Stripes, the “Closed on Sunday” performer worked on sneakers with Nike, dating back to 2009.

