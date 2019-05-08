Social Media Slams Kanye West’s ‘Elf Shoes’ After Detailed Sample Photos Leak

After Kanye West was photographed last week wearing a pair of elflike shoes, social media went off on the rapper, spawning a viral moment for the presumable Yeezy prototype.

Now, the sock-fit booties are getting renewed criticism on Instagram following a post shared today by Urban Necessities founder Jaysse Lopez. The series of photos were simply captioned “Sunday Service” — a nod to West’s spiritual series launched in January to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his debut album, “College Dropout.”

In the gallery, the shoe was labeled “Sample,” with a “Made in China” tag and a description that reads “Coachella Scuba ADLT,” likely in reference to the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, where the performer held a special “Sunday Service” session on Easter.

Many users were quick to offer their take on the polarizing style.

Related Social Media Is Roasting Kanye West's 'Elf Shoes' After New Sample Photos Leak Baby Boost: Kanye West and Adidas Have Yeezys Just for Kids Coming Soon Kim Kardashian Does Nude Illusion Wet Look With 'Sweat' Crystals Down to Her Heels at Met Gala 2019

Collective Bikes founder Ryan Taylor (@ryan_taylor) wrote, “Deadest creps hahahaha wtf is this,” while user @reid_madsen joked, “Someone lost the insert for their rollerblades.”

Among the more unapologetic comments were that of users @malditokicks and @idamo01.

The former said, “Bro those are trash but the fact that you have them is mind boggling. You da top man in the game,” serving as pointed criticism of West’s reputation as a designer. The latter added, “Even Jesus wouldn’t wear them.”

Another user by the name of @eastcoasttone made the observation: “Must be so uncomfortable to walk around in those for longer than 30 minutes.”

But not all mentions were negative. @edgyyeddy went so far as to call them “beautiful,” while user @tony2tecs said, “Alright now I’m shook, you’re the first one I seen with this [three fire emojis] before anyone else! TwoJ’s killin it once again!!!” @nate_sb added, “Damn bro those are kinda [fire emoji] no hype I would rock those.”

The futuristic style marks a departure from West’s typical Yeezy sneakers. The designer has yet to provide more details about the shoes.

See Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and more celebs wearing Yeezy.

Watch FN’s tips on taking care of your sneakers.

Want more?

50 Cent ‘Definitely’ Isn’t Wearing Kanye West’s Latest Shoe

Twitter Trashes Kanye West’s Pricey ‘Church Clothes’ at Coachella Sunday Service