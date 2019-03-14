Over 20 Yeezy Releases Slated for 2019; Adidas CEO Says Some Styles Will Still Be Hard to Get

If you’re one of the many people who can’t get enough Yeezy, you’re in luck. Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted has confirmed that there will be more than 20 Yeezy releases in 2019.

Speaking to CNBC yesterday, Rorsted explained how the German company’s Yeezy release strategy is changing since first partnering with West. Adidas’ collaboration with the influential rapper “started out being focused on creating a few products on few releases with a lot of hype,” he shared. This isn’t the case anymore.

“This year, we will have more than 20 releases. Some will be very scarce and very low on volume, while others will have a different volume profile.” In the first three months of 2019, we’ve seen quite a few Yeezy drops, including three new 350 V2 colorways and the Yeezy 700 in “Geode,” “Inertia” and “Salt.”

Rorsted revealed that while there will be an increased number of 350 drops this year; new Yeezy styles won’t be as easy to get your hands on.

The 57-year-old Denmark native also touched on Zion Williamson’s Nike shoe splitting open on the court last month. “I had no particular joy about that,” he said. “I looked about more in the eyes of, are we actually doing the right thing? Are we, as Adidas, building the right product?”

Check out the full CNBC interview with Rorsted here.

Want more?

Adidas Continues to Bank on Yeezy, Kanye West After Solid Q4 Earnings

The Highly Anticipated ‘Clay’ Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Debuts With Unexpected Colors