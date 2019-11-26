How to Get the ‘Black’ Yeezy Boost 350 V2 That’s Restocking This Week

The nonreflective version of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Black."

It appears that Adidas will be taking the literal approach to Black Friday by re-releasing the coveted “Black Non-Reflective” colorway of the fan-favorite Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker.

Rumors regarding the sneaker’s highly-anticipated return began to circulate in September when the Yeezy Mafia announced that it would be available again this month.

What You Need to Know

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 model is recognizable for its breathable Primeknit mesh upper with a stripe design featured on the lateral side of the material. Completing the overall look is ultra-plush Boost cushioning encapsulated within the stealthy rubber tooling. The kicks will also come with a $220 price tag.

The “Black Non-Reflective” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is currently reselling for an average price of $450 on StockX , which serves an indication that the sneakers are in high demand. Not only will it be available on Adidas.com and Yeezy Supply, but it will also be stocked at select retailers.

Below, we have compiled a list of stores that are expected to launch the shoes via raffle or online.

How to Get the Shoe

Adidas.com/Yeezy: Fans can sign up today on the Adidas app for a chance to purchase the shoes in-store or when it releases on the website on Friday.

Jimmy Jazz: The shoes will be releasing Friday at 10 a.m. ET on Jimmyjazz.com.

Shoe Palace: Head to Shoe Palace to purchase the shoes when it becomes available on Friday.

Finish Line: Sign up on Finish Line‘s app for a chance to purchase the shoes when it releases on Friday.

DTLR Villa: Registration is now open from now until tomorrow for a chance to secure your pair on DTLR Villa.

Foot District: Sign-ups are currently open right now on Foot District for a chance to cop the kicks on release day.

18montrose: Enter the raffle on 18montrose from now until Friday for an opportunity to buy the sneakers.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Visit Dick’s Sporting Goods on Friday at 7 a.m. ET to purchase the shoes online along with a raffle happening in-store right now.

