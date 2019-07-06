Leaked Photo Shows a Pink Yeezy 500 Sneaker Expected to Release During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Yeezy Mafia has teased another iteration of what appears to be one of Kanye’s West popular Yeezy shoe styles. In a post today on Instagram, the leaker account shared a photo of what it claims is a pink Yeezy 500 “Soft Vision” sneaker, adding that it is expected to release in October.

Pink is an apt choice as October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The upper features a monochromatic colorway with mixed materials that enhance its texture. Creative director Kanye West’s new model boasts breathable mesh that’s combined with premium suede overlays. Unlike the other Adidas Yeezy models, this silhouette eschews the brand’s signature Boost cushioning, but incorporates adiPrene+, which provides a firmer structure under the wearer’s foot whereas the Boost produces a more springy step.

West and Adidas reportedly have several shoe releases on tap for 2019, including the buzzed-about Yeezy Basketball shoe. Already, 2019 has seen releases in the form of new 350 V2s and Yeezy Boost 700s.

The mega-entertainer and producer has made Forbes‘ 2019 list of the richest musicians in rap, surpassing Drake to earn the No. 4 spot with a net worth of $240 million. Also included in the rankings are Sean “Diddy” Combs in the third spot, Dr. Dre at No. 2, and Jay Z in first place.

The brand has not confirmed or announced the the shoes.

