These 5 Yeezy Styles Are Expected to Release in November

It’s customary that top brands, including Adidas, have saved some of its highly-anticipated releases for the holiday season. And it appears this year will be no different.

According to frequent Yeezy leaker The Yeezy Mafia, sneaker fans can expect five Adidas Yeezy sneakers in November. The selection won’t only include new colorways for the popular Yeezy sneakers, but will also see a return of a fan-favorite style as well.

The month will kick off with the release of the new “Soft Vision” Yeezy 500 on Nov. 2, which boasts a light purplish tint throughout the mesh and suede upper and contrasted by a gum outsole underneath. Originally rumored to drop this month, fans can expect the “Teal Blue” Yezzy Boost 700 on Nov. 9 featuring a bevy of blue tones throughout the low-cut design that’s paired with a plush Boost cushioning midsole for additional comfort. After being spotted on Kanye West’s feet earlier this year, the Yeezy Boost 380 “Alien” is expected to debut on Nov. 16; it’s executed with a breathable Primeknit upper on Boost-cushioned tooling. Adidas will use new materials on its 500 design by covering the upper in neoprene for the “Stone” Yeezy 500 dropping on Nov. 23. Rounding off the month is the return of the “Black” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 on Nov. 29.

As of now, Adidas has yet to officially confirm the releases of the five aforementioned styles, but each pair is expected to be available on Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas retailers.

