Here’s How Many Pairs of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Inertia’ Are Releasing in the US and Europe

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding the upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Inertia” release. And if Yeezy Mafia is correct, it will be easier than with past drops for fans in the U.S. and Europe to get a pair.

According to a Yeezy Mafia post on Instagram, there will be 19,116 pairs released stateside via Adidas.com and 28,086 abroad.

In the U.S., Yeezy Mafia said the size with the most availability is 9.5 with 3,155 pairs, and the size with the least amount of pairs is 5 with 134 hitting retail. People who wear a size 8.5 in Europe will have the easiest time getting a pair with 3,881 making their way to shelves, and the sizes with the least availability are 12 and 12.5 with 130 each. (There won’t be any 13s or 14s available in Europe.)

The shoe is executed in various gray tones and features overlays with a blue tint. The “Inertia” look also boasts plush Boost cushioning, a cream outsole and an upper made of suede, premium leather and mesh. Adidas also employs coral and reflective details on the heel.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Inertia” hits stores Saturday and will retail for $300. The sneakers will be available on Adidas.com/Yeezy, at select retailers and via Yeezysupply.com.

Pairs can also be preordered on Yeezymafia.com. (There is a $39 preorder fee to secure a pair.)

A look from the front of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Inertia.” CREDIT: Adidas

The top down look of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Inertia.” CREDIT: Adidas

The outsole of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Inertia.” CREDIT: Adidas

