Twitter Is Roasting New Yeezy ‘Crocs’ That Are Going Viral

In images shared by Yeezy Mafia today, the latest Yeezy shoe was revealed — and it doesn’t look like anything Kanye West has put out before.

Dubbed the Foam Runner, the newest design has a clog-like appearance, with a perforated midsole and a slip-on silhouette.

Twitter was quick to point out the similarities between the shoe and a pair of Crocs’ classic rubber clogs — one tweeter was quick to dub the style “The Yeezy Croc” — and netizens didn’t stop there.

The Yeezy Croc — Retail or Resell (@RetailorResell) September 12, 2019

One user took issue with the shoes construction, writing: “It’s Just a piece of 3D printed s***.”

It’s Just a piece of 3D printed shit — ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ (@A75419509) September 12, 2019

“These Yeezy Crocs are ugly monster looking shoes. They look like a Crocodile chewed on them then spit them out,” read another tweet.

These Yeezy Crocs are ugly monster looking shoes. They look like a Crocodile chewed on them then spit them out. pic.twitter.com/ktRU7aAJ0q — Carla Wants Poetic Justice (@Carla32189368) September 12, 2019

Another netizen posted a side-by-side comparison of the Yeezy Foam Runner with photos of Post Malone in his Crocs collab and country singer Blake Shelton in a pair of black rubber clogs.

While Twitter mostly compared the shoes to Crocs, someone thought they more closely resembled a colander.

New Yeezy Foam Runners look good. pic.twitter.com/HI1QrZIIti — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) September 12, 2019

Some Twitter users — noting the hype Yeezy drops typically generate — said any hate on the Foam Runner is unlikely to last.

“Twitter, Today: LMAOOOO Yeezy Crocs these s*** trash who would wear these ugly a** shoes,” read one tweet. “Twitter, Release Day: didn’t get my Yeezy Crocs guess i’m gonna have to pay $428 for them on the secondary market.”

Twitter, Today: LMAOOOO Yeezy Crocs these shit trash who would wear these ugly ass shoes Twitter, Release Day: didn't get my Yeezy Crocs guess i'm gonna have to pay $428 for them on the secondary market 😢😢😢 https://t.co/sw7wxyHNWJ — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) September 12, 2019

“Everyone hating on yeezy crocs rn but lets see what happens when they drop,” another post read, complete with an eye roll emoji.

everyone hating on yeezy crocs rn but lets see what happens when they drop 👀 — boba joon (@pandajooon) September 12, 2019

The shoe is reportedly slated for release sometime in 2020, with the price point to be announced.