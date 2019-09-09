Kanye West Has More Yeezy Desert Boots in Family Sizing Coming Soon

If you’re a fan of Kanye West’s shoes and buy for your entire family, you’re about to be broke.

The rapper-turned-designer and Adidas have new Yeezy Desert Boots on the way in adult, kids and infant sizing. The styles will come in “Salt,” “Rock” and “Oil” colorways.

West’s Yeezy Desert Boots are executed with uppers made with suede and nubuck, mesh panels, reflective pull tabs and rubber outsoles for durability and traction.

The three new iterations of the Yeezy Desert Boot arrive Saturday at select retailers worldwide, Yeezy Supply and via Adidas.com/Yeezy. The styles will retail for $200 in adult sizing, $130 for kids and $100 for infants.

Aside from the boots, it appears a new-look Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 is on the way. Leaked images of the “Hospital Blue” colorway surfaced today, which is rumored to drop on Sept. 28.

