Another Colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Desert Boot Is Dropping Next Week

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Desert Boot "Oil."

Adidas has announced that the debut of the Yeezy Desert Boot is Saturday, but that isn’t the only iteration releasing in April.

Joining the “Rock” colorway, the new “Oil” model is set to launch on April 20. The newest Yeezy sneaker will feature a midcut design comprising dark brown nubuck and suede overlays combined with a mesh underlay on the uppers, which is reminiscent of another model from the line: the Yeezy 500. Additional details include a reflective pull tab that runs vertically on the tongue. Although this style does not include the brand’s signature Boost cushioning, a durable rubber outsole is featured as its replacement.

The front view of the Adidas Yeezy Desert Boot “Oil.” CREDIT: Adidas

The top view of the Adidas Yeezy Desert Boot “Oil.” CREDIT: Adidas

The outsole of the Adidas Yeezy Desert Boot “Oil.” CREDIT: Adidas

According to the Three Stripes, the “Oil” Yeezy Desert Boot will launch exclusively in the U.S. for $200. The kicks will be available on Adidas.com/Yeezy, on Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas retailers. A full list of locations carrying the boots is available now on the Adidas website.

Another sneaker from the Adidas Yeezy footwear line that dominated much of the talks this week was the rumored all-black Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

