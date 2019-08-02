Sign up for our newsletter today!

Adidas + Yeezy Supply Re-Release Several Past Yeezy Favorites With Mysterious Countdown Clock

By Peter Verry
Kanye West Versace show, Arrivals, Pre-Fall 2019, New York, USA - 02 Dec 2018
Kanye West arrives at the Versace pre-fall 2019 show in New York.
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Adidas and Yeezy Supply posted an ominous countdown clock yesterday, leaving fans in wonder of what the brand and Kanye West were about to announce. And this morning, sneakerheads were treated to re-release of some favorites.

The first drop via Adidas.com/Yeezy was the “Semi Frozen Yellow” and “Butter” iterations of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. The retail price was set at $220.

And like the clock yesterday, there was a timer on this sale. From the 9 a.m. ET launch time, fans had an hour and a half to pick up a pair.

On Yeezysupply.com, the coveted “Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 “Zebra” (listed as “White Black”) was also been restocked with a $220 price tag. Sale of this shoe will end before 10 a.m. ET, according to the clock.

Sneaker leak social media account Yeezy Mafia shared on Instagram a video with four clocks ending at different times followed by silhouettes of past Yeezy favorites. The caption reads, “DEADSTOCK YEEZY LAUNCH IN ONE HOUR
YEEZYSUPPLY.COM 🔮.”

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Semi Frozen Yellow'
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Semi Frozen Yellow”
CREDIT: Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Zebra
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra”
CREDIT: Yeezymafia.com
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Butter'
The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Butter”
CREDIT: Adidas

