Mysterious Countdown Clock Appears on Yeezy and Adidas Websites

Yeezy fans will want to take note.

On both the Adidas Yeezy and Yeezy Supply websites, a mysterious clock appeared today, counting down to 9 a.m ET tomorrow. Subscribers to the Adidas Yeezy email newsletters also received a blank email featuring the clock.

Adidas Yeezy home page. CREDIT: Adidas

Neither site offered any additional information about what will happen once time runs out, but sneakerheads are speculating that a new shoe could drop when the clock hits 0.

While it’s uncertain what the timer means, it’s clear that Yeezy is a booming brand. Forbes estimates that Adidas Yeezy will do $1.5 billion in sales for 2019, enough to put it in competition with the Nike-backed Jordan Brand, which earns $3 billion in revenues annually. The rapper was ranked by Money magazine as the third-highest-earning celebrity in 2019, taking in roughly $150 million in pre-tax income, mostly thanks to Yeezy.

A countdown clock on the Yeezy Supply website. CREDIT: Yeezy

Speaking with Forbes, West joked that Yeezy was the “Lamborghini of shoes.”

“There’s so many prototypes that you go into for whatever you get,” the entertainer said, explaining that hundreds of prototypes are sometimes created before landing on the final product. “They’re miniature vehicles; we work on shoes like you’d work on a car.“

