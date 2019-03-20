Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Clay’ Official Release Date Revealed

The updated Yeezy release date has officially been announced.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Clay” drops March 30 exclusively in North America and Latin America. The sneakers will retail for $220 for adults, $160 for kids and $140 for infants, though kids and infant sizes will be available only in the U.S. The shoes will be up for purchase in select retailers and online at Adidas.com.

The new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Clay” dropping March 30. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

This new iteration from Kanye West comes in a light clay colorway and features a re-engineered Primeknit upper in two shades; Primeknit is Adidas’ signature technique used on their sneakers that allows for maximum flexibility and comfort.

The side stripe is woven into the upper while the rubber sole of the shoe features Adidas’ Boost technology.

The new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Clay” dropping March 30. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The shoe was rumored to drop March 17, but was postponed until the end of the month.

Adidas Originals shared the news on Twitter along with images of the kids’ and infants’ versions of the shoe.

YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 CLAY. AVAILABLE MARCH 30 EXCLUSIVELY IN NORTH AMERICA AND LATIN AMERICA. KIDS AND INFANTS AVAILABLE ONLY IN THE US AT https://t.co/y5M2pfxW8y pic.twitter.com/Z49yQR8Mdz — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) March 20, 2019

According to an image shared by Yeezy Mafia, the style will also come in two other colorways, a white and a gray.

PRE-ORDER THE THREE YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 NOW ON https://t.co/vpizmqzed1

RT LIKE AND COMMENT YOUR SIZE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN THE 3 PACK pic.twitter.com/FEb2Ccmlfp — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) March 11, 2019

