New Teasers of the Yeezy Boost Clean, Cool ‘Cloud White’ & ‘Citrin’ Colorways Make Rounds

Last week, news of two potential Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s made rounds on social media, and now, teasers of the forthcoming releases have surfaced.

Thanks to @hanzuying on Instagram, the previously unseen “Cloud White” makeup boasts a clean blue-tinted Primeknit upper that’s decorated with an intricate pattern throughout the breathable material. Adding to the design is a white translucent stripe on the lateral side, which sits atop an ultra-plush Boost cushioned midsole and a rubber outsole.

Similar to the aforementioned colorway, the “Citrin” dons a light brown shade throughout the upper and it’s contrasted by a green translucent stripe on the side. Capping off the look is a light brown soft Boost midsole and a gum bottom outsole.

According to the Yeezy Mafia on Twitter, both the “Citrin” and the “Cloud White” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 are rumored to drop sometime in September, but that info was yet to be confirmed by Adidas.

