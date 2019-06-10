A 10-Year-Old Boy From Dublin Was ‘Pinned’ in Line Waiting for Yeezys

Kanye West’s latest Yeezy drop created a bit of a frenzy this weekend in Dublin, Ireland. The all-black Yeezy Boost 350 V2 was slated to release at Brown Thomas department store on Saturday, but the store was forced to postpone the drop due to “health and safety” concerns. A number of sneakerheads were lined up the night before.

Reports claim that chaos ensued when customers learned the shoe’s release wasn’t happening and Michelle Golding, 33, from Bluebell claims her son Cody suffered a mark on his shoulder from being pinned to the shop’s front gate.

The 10-year-old apparently found his place in line at 11:30 p.m. on Friday night but things didn’t go as planned. Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Golding revealed: “A huge queue had formed at around 7:50 a.m. on Saturday and a staff member walked down along the queue and told people they would have to go home because there weren’t enough pairs of runners.”

Related Kanye West & Virgil Abloh Both Show Off Their Unreleased Sneaker Designs in Chicago Kim Kardashian Takes On the Heeled Flip-Flop Trend in an All-Nude Look With Clear Yeezy Shoes Kanye West's Shoe Closet Will Blow Your Mind

The nonreflective version of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Black.” CREDIT: Adidas

“It was explained that a man who wasn’t a staff member had taken a list of people’s names and given them a number to make sure it was fair,” she went on. “The staff member said they had nothing to do with the list, and the runners would be sold on a first-come-first-served basis. That’s when everyone barged to the door.”

The frustrated mom shared: “Cody was pinned to the gate, they were pushing that much. There’s a mark on his shoulder.” She added that she feels the situation wouldn’t have occurred if somebody hadn’t told the line that the shoe was now selling on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The non-reflective version of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Black.” CREDIT: Adidas

Another 19-year-old Yeezy fan named Richie Dzikiti told the news site: “I was basically crushed, everyone was.” He continued: “It was jam-packed. That’s when they lost control. There was definitely over 100 people queueing outside. The people queueing would make a rudimentary list between themselves and that is normally handed in because the list is fair.”

In the video below, Manolo Blahnik reveals what it’s like working with Rihanna.

Want more?

Kanye West & Virgil Abloh Both Show Off Their Unreleased Sneaker Designs in Chicago