Yeezy ‘Glow’ Sneakers Had an Unexpected Late-Night Release That Sold Out Within Minutes

A pre-launch of the highly anticipated “Glow” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 took place at midnight, and every size sold out within minutes. If you missed out, all hope is not lost.

The upper is composed of a re-engineered neon green Primeknit that’s contrasted by a translucent side stripe woven on the lateral side. Keeping the branding to a minimum is a Three Stripes logo printed on the heel of the sockliner. The glow-in-the-dark midsole houses the Three Stripes’ signature Boost technology along with a rubber outsole that provides non-slip resistance for wearers.

Fans will be able to pick up the “Glow” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Saturday on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezysupply.com, and at select Adidas retailers. The kicks will launch in full family sizing and the retail price for each size category is $250 for men’s, $180 for kids and $160 for infants. A full list of retailers and locations carrying the kicks can be found at Adidas.com/Yeezy.

Also rumored to be dropping on May 31 is the all-black Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Vanta” for a retail price of $300.

The sole of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Glow.” CREDIT: Adidas

