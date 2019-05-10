Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Tephra’ Now Has a Release Date

Kanye West’s latest Adidas Yeezy release is soon to be here.

The rapper-slash-designer’s popular Boost 700 V2 sneakers will launch in a new colorway on June 15, according to the Yeezy Mafia, a source for Yeezy sneaker news.

On June 15, the “Tephra” iteration debuts worldwide, with fans comparing the shoe’s composition to that of the recently released Geode. (The latter style comes in a bevy of brown and gray hues on a breathable mesh upper with leather overlays.)

The “Tephra” also boasts the brand’s subtle Three Stripes detailing on the lateral and medial sides, as well as a full-length Boost cushioning unit with a gum bottom outsole. However, the makeup of the sneaker comes in lighter earth tones with a darker gray color palette covering its suede bottom half.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Geode.” CREDIT: Adidas

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Tephra” was originally dubbed the “Cement,” which was scheduled to release sometime during the spring and summer months.

Sneaker fans should expect the upcoming release to generate a similar amount of hype as previous drops. The shoes are expected to swiftly sell out when they are available online and land on shelves at select Adidas retailers for a price of $300.

