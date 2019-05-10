Sign up for our newsletter today!

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Tephra’ Now Has a Release Date

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Kanye West Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out and about, New York, USA - 15 Jun 2018
Kanye West
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kanye West’s latest Adidas Yeezy release is soon to be here.

The rapper-slash-designer’s popular Boost 700 V2 sneakers will launch in a new colorway on June 15, according to the Yeezy Mafia, a source for Yeezy sneaker news.

On June 15, the “Tephra” iteration debuts worldwide, with fans comparing the shoe’s composition to that of the recently released Geode. (The latter style comes in a bevy of brown and gray hues on a breathable mesh upper with leather overlays.)

The “Tephra” also boasts the brand’s subtle Three Stripes detailing on the lateral and medial sides, as well as a full-length Boost cushioning unit with a gum bottom outsole. However, the makeup of the sneaker comes in lighter earth tones with a darker gray color palette covering its suede bottom half.

Related

The Highly Anticipated 'Glow-in-the-Dark' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Is Arriving This Month

Social Media Slams Kanye West's 'Elf Shoes' After Detailed Sample Photos Leak

Baby Boost: Kanye West and Adidas Have Yeezys Just for Kids Coming Soon

View this post on Instagram

YEEZY BOOST 700 V2 TEPHRA RELEASING JUNE 15 WORLDWIDE

A post shared by YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia) on

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700
The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Geode.”
CREDIT: Adidas

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Tephra” was originally dubbed the “Cement,” which was scheduled to release sometime during the spring and summer months.

Sneaker fans should expect the upcoming release to generate a similar amount of hype as previous drops. The shoes are expected to swiftly sell out when they are available online and land on shelves at select Adidas retailers for a price of $300.

Watch FN’s video on how to clean your sneakers.

Want more?

Baby Boost: Kanye West and Adidas Have Yeezys Just for Kids Coming Soon

Take All My Money: There Are 3 New Yeezys You Are Going to Want

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad