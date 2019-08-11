Images of Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Inertia’ Leak, Style Rumored to Drop Next Month

There’s another Adidas Yeezy on tap for sneakerheads to drool over.

According to the leaker Instagram account Yeezy Mafia, Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 style is set to drop in a new colorway: “Inertia.”

The pastel kick will feature Boost cushioning, a translucent outsole and curved stripes on the side panels. The shoe is said by Yeezy Mafia to release this September, with a $300 price tag. Previous Yeezy drops have sold out fast — usually within a few hours of release — and the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Inertia” is expected to drum up similar interest.

The “Inertia” colorway will be familiar to fans of West’s ongoing Adidas sneaker partnership, as the Yeezy Boost 700 V1 hit shelves in the shade this March. It was one of many styles to get restocked last week after a mysterious countdown clock appeared on the Yeezy Supply and Adidas.com/Yeezy websites.

The Yeezy Boost 700 V2 came out in two new colorways in June. On June 6, the all-black “Vanta” colorway was made available for retail purchase. The style launched in full family sizing, with the adult kicks priced at $300. The 700 V2 also dropped in a “Tephra” colorway (which features light earth tones) that month.

