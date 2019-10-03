Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Teal Blue’ Is Reportedly Releasing This Month

Kanye West presents his Yeezy fall '16 runway show at New York Fashion Week.

Sneakerheads, take note: A new Yeezy is coming in just two weeks.

Leaker Instagram account @yeezymafia today revealed that the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Teal Blue” is set to release on Oct. 19.

The silhouette is designed with a light gray mesh base and darker overlays made of leather. The suede toebox is dark teal, and the bottom outsole is constructed from an off-white rubber. Dark gray lacing pulls the look together.

Like many other Yeezy styles, the sneaker features Boost cushioning, which is widely regarded as one of Adidas’ most comfortable construction models.

The Yeezy Boost 700 “Teal Blue” will reportedly retail for $300, the same price as other colorways of the silhouette. The style is expected to sell fast — and sell out — as has been true of past Yeezy drops.

Kanye West and Adidas have done more than just create hype with their Yeezy sneakers; they’ve also moved a significant amount of product. According to Forbes, Adidas Yeezy is on pace to do a whopping $1.5 billion in sales this year — putting it in competition with Jordan Brand, which sells $3 billion worth of product yearly. West himself took home $150 million before taxes in the past year, enough to land him the No. 1 spot on Forbes‘ 2019 list of the highest-paid rappers. He was the third-highest earning celebrity overall, landing behind only Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner.

