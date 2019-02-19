Here’s How Many Pairs of the Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Salt’ Are Hitting Stores in the U.S. and Europe

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Salt” is releasing this week. And thanks to Yeezy Mafia, we know how many pairs stores will stock in the U.S. and Europe.

According to Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, there will be 6,468 pairs sold in the U.S. The size with the least amount of pairs in stores is 8.5 with 78, and the size with the most is 10.5 with 894. In Europe, Yeezy Mafia revealed 6,208 pairs will hit retail shelves. Of those in stores, size 8.5 will have the most available (897), and 14 will have the least (4).

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Salt” arrives Saturday and will retail for $300. The sneakers will be sold on Adidas.com/Yeezy, at select retailers and via Yeezy Supply.

The latest iteration of the Kanye West-created shoe boasts full-length Boost midsole cushioning, a black outsole, reflective detailing and an upper with premium leather upper, mesh panels and suede overlays.

The top view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Salt.” CREDIT: Adidas

The front view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Salt.” CREDIT: Adidas

The bottom of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Salt.” CREDIT: Adidas

