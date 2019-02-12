Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Salt’ Releases This Month

Yeezy fans, rejoice: A new sneaker is dropping this month.

After weeks of speculation from sneakerheads, Adidas announced today the upcoming launch of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Salt.”

The front view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Salt.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The shoe will release globally on Feb. 23 at a retail price of $300. It will be available for grabs on Adidas.com/yeezy and Yeezy Supply, as well as at select retailers. A full list of where fans can cop a pair of the kicks can be found on the Yeezy site.

The top view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Salt.” CREDIT: Courtesy of adidas

The sneaker features an upper composed of suede and premium leather, with mesh underlays and a black gum sole. The Yeezy Boost 700 “Salt” has Adidas’ signature triple-stripe emblazoned on the side, with a reflective heel. The majority of the shoe features gray hues.

This marks the first drop for Kanye West’s buzzy sneaker brand since the start of 2019. The Yeezy Boost 700 has been released in other colorways and gained traction with fans amid the dad shoe trend that reigned supreme in 2018.

The right side view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Salt.” CREDIT: Courtesy of adidas

While the “Salt” colorway is new to the Yeezy Boost 700, fans of the label will recognize the colorway from drops of previous sneaker styles. “Salt” made its debut last year on the Yeezy 500.

As with the majority of Yeezy drops, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Salt” is expected to release in limited quantity, meaning that fans who want to get a pair at retail will have to act fast.

