See the On-Feet Teaser of the Upcoming ‘Analog’ Yeezy Boost 700

Kanye West’s famed Adidas Yeezy line has dominated much of the talks this week, all due to leaks surrounding a new all-black Yeezy Boost 350 V2 that’s rumored to drop soon. Thanks to the Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, the popular Yeezy Boost 700 has joined the conversation.

Related Another Colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Desert Boot Is Dropping Next Week This Instagram Account Calls Out Celeb Church Pastors for Their Pricey Sneakers Kanye West Has a New Yeezy on the Way -- but It's Not a Sneaker

Seen on a series of Instagram posts, the leaker group has provided fans an on-feet look at the upcoming “Analog” Yeezy Boost 700. The dad sneaker is executed in clean shades of white and gray tones throughout the entirety of the mesh and suede panels of the upper. Keeping the branding to a minimum is a subtle Three Stripes design tucked within the overlays of the lateral side. The shades cover the chunky Boost-cushioned midsole along with a dark gray rubber outsole.

Seen in a separate post is the Yeezy Mafia pairing the upcoming style with two jackets from West’s “Yeezy Season” fashion line along with Carhartt pants to finish the look.

According to the group, the latest “Analog” Yeezy Boost 700 will launch April 27 for $300, but an official release date has yet to be confirmed by Adidas.

Watch the video below on how to clean your sneakers.

Want more?

Is an All-Black Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Dropping Soon?

Kanye West’s 1-of-1 Pastelle Sneaker Sample Is Now Available for $5,000

Here’s What This Sneaker Fan Found Inside His Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Geode’