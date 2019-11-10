New Colorway of Kanye West’s Yeezy Boost 380 Emerges

Rumor has it that the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Alien” will drop this month, and now fans have another colorway of the silhouette to anticipate.

Images leaked by @yeezyseason2 on Instagram today show a fresh take on the futuristic-looking sneaker from Kanye West’s ongoing Adidas collaboration. The newly leaked colorway is brown throughout, with a two-tone upper, a chocolate-brown liner and a pastel outsole.

The Yeezy Boost 380 upper is made of a snug Primeknit, and the midfoot features perforations to increase breathability. The midsole has full-length boost cushioning for comfort, with a translucent upper finishing off the look.

The silhouette was previously referred to as the Yeezy Boost 350 V3 before the Yeezy Boost 380 moniker emerged.

Information regarding the shoe’s release date and price has yet to emerge — and it’s still unclear whether this colorway will ever make its way to the public. In the meantime, fans can purchase a sample of the Yeezy Boost 380 “Alien” online at Stadiumgoods.com.

According to Forbes, Adidas Yeezy is on pace to do a whopping $1.5 billion in sales this year — putting it in competition with Jordan Brand, which sells $3 billion worth of product yearly.

Creative director West himself took home $150 million before taxes in the past year, enough to land him the No. 1 spot on Forbes‘ 2019 list of the highest-paid rappers. He was the third-highest earning celebrity overall, landing behind only Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner.

