A Sample of the Unreleased Yeezy Boost 380 ‘Alien’ Is Available for Over $3,000

Adidas and Kanye West are rumored to usher in a new Yeezy Boost 380 style in the “Alien” colorway later this month, but ahead of its highly-anticipated debut, the unreleased model is up for grabs right now.

The model has been named Yeezy Boost 380, according to the Yeezy Mafia, and the style is expected to release on Nov. 16. A sample version of the new silhouette’s “Alien” colorway is available at Stadium Goods in a men’s size 11 at a whopping price of $3,355.

As a refresher, the upper features a snug cream-colored Primeknit that’s paired with contrasting gray material woven into the fabric. The midfoot incorporates perforations to further add to the breathability of the shoe, while the midsole uses a full-length Boost cushioning for maximum comfort, which is housed within a green-tinted rubber tooling. According to the product description, this rare sample shoe still bears the “350 V3” moniker on its box instead of the newly renamed Yeezy Boost 380 branding.

While Adidas has not yet officially unveiled the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380, the pair is rumored to debut in the “Alien” color scheme on Nov. 16 for a retail price of $230.

