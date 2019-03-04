The Next Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s Will Launch Exclusively at Several Regions Around the Globe

After weeks of leaks and teasers surrounding the forthcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 release, Yeezy Mafia has announced on Twitter that each of the next three iterations of the popular lifestyle runner will be launching at different regions across the globe consisting of the “Clay,” “True Form,” and “Hyperspace” colorways.

Starting with the “Clay” makeup, this version will feature a brown Primeknit material that’s combined with a burgundy translucent stripe across the knitted upper and a neon orange heel tab, which sits atop a translucent Boost-cushioned outsole.

Next up, the “True Form” will boast a predominantly gray upper along with an eye-catching orange pull tab at the heel and a see-through stripe design across the lateral side of the shoe. Capping off the look is the signature Boost midsole underneath.

Lastly, the “Hyperspace” will sport a light blue hue on the Primeknit design and on the heel tab, which replaces the aforementioned orange color seen on the first two pairs. Blue is highlighted once more on the translucent Boost tooling.

According to The Yeezy Mafia, the “Clay” colorway will launch in the Americas while the “True Form” will release in Europe and Africa, and both Asia and Australia will receive the “Hyperspace” on March 16. Retail pricing for each pair has yet to be announced by Adidas.

