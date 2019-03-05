Yeezy Boost ‘Hyperspace’ Will Release Soon — Get the Details

Following a preview last month, Kanye West and Adidas have given the Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Hyperspace” an official release date.

The shoe features a re-engineered Primeknit upper coming in a cool mint green color palette with a post-dyed monofilament side stripe woven into the upper. The sneaker’s midsole utilizes Adidas’ trademark Boost technology, which makes Yeezy so famously comfortable.

A side view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Hyperspace.” CREDIT: Courtesy

The shoe is expected to launch exclusively in select cities in Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East and India via Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and select retailers on March 16. The “Hyperspace” will have a retail price of $220.

A frontal look at the upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Hyperspace.” CREDIT: Courtesy

Meanwhile, a new colorway of the popular Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 is dropping this week. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Inertia” hits stores on March 9 and will retail for $300. The gray-blue sneaker features Boost cushioning, a cream outsole and an upper made of suede, premium leather and mesh.

Another view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Hyperspace.” CREDIT: Courtesy

This comes on the heels of Kanye West telling Hood by Air founder Shayne Oliver that he’s been “fighting” to be Adidas creative director. The 41-year-old rapper-turned-designer released his first Adidas Yeezy sneaker in 2015.

Want more?

The Highly Anticipated ‘Clay’ Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Debuts With Unexpected Colors

Kendall Jenner Wears the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Static Wave Runner at New York Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian Wears Velvet Yeezy Booties With Skintight Mugler Dress on ‘The Tonight Show’