Glow-in-the-Dark Yeezys Have Blinding Neon Green Colors That Will Get You Noticed

As the anticipation continues for the release of the “Glow-in-the-Dark” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, the latest look will surely get fans excited once again.

Instagram user @yankeekicks posted an on-feet look at one of the most vibrant iterations of the popular lifestyle sneakers yet. Similar to previously leaked images, the glow-in-the-dark sneaker is executed in an eye-catching neon green hue predominately on the Primeknit upper that’s contrasted by an orange-tinted translucent mesh stripe on the lateral side. Coordinating with the brightly colored upper is an equally vivid Boost midsole and rubber outsole.

Fans should expect the shoe to sell out quickly when it arrives on May 25 at select Adidas stockists for a retail price of $220. The kicks are rumored to arrive in full-family sizing, but prices regarding the petite sizes have yet to be disclosed.

Also rumored to release on June 15 for $300 is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Tephra.”

