The Highly Anticipated ‘Clay’ Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Debuts With Unexpected Colors

In January, The Yeezy Mafia leaked information about new Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 styles rumored to release later this year. Among the pairs that sparked buzz is the upcoming “Clay” iteration, and now, we have the first look.

Picking up where things left off with the launch of two “Static” 350 V2s, the latest version of the lifestyle runner will boast a brown Primeknit design featuring a burgundy translucent stripe across the knitted upper. Adidas branding is kept to a minimum with the Three Stripes logo spotted within the heel portion of the sockliner alongside an eye-catching orange heel tab. The upper sits atop a Boost-cushioned midsole with a semi-translucent rubber outsole.

Last month, The Yeezy Mafia leaked a rendering of the “Clay” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 with a caption stating that the sneaker is expected to be part of a special release, but it did not indicate whether there are any changes in retail pricing or how limited the upcoming drop will be. In December, it was announced that the “Static Reflective” colorway would be limited to 5,000 pairs worldwide.

Check out some of the new Yeezy silhouettes rumored to release later this year, including a glow-in-the-dark 350 V2 coming in spring.

