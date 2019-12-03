The Highly Anticipated Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 ‘Alien’ Is Coming Soon

After receiving a limited launch on Yeezy Supply last month, Adidas has officially confirmed that the highly-anticipated Yeezy Boost 380 “Alien” is finally set to debut on Dec. 12 for $230.

The Yeezy 380 will debut in the “Alien” colorway, featuring a new white and gray design on a breathable Primeknit upper that now extends to the ankle with perforations. Capping off the look is a chunkier Boost-cushioned midsole. According to the Yeezy Mafia, the kicks will release in extremely limited quantities similar to a few Adidas Yeezy launches in the past.

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Alien.” CREDIT: Adidas

Previously, the 380 shoe was rumored to be the third version of the popular Yeezy Boost 350 silhouette after a sample version made its way onto Stadium Goods featuring the 350 V3 branding on the box before the name was officially changed to 380 later.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 will be available at the following retailers: A Ma Maniére, Atmos, DOE, Dover Street Market, End Clothing, Kasina, Kith, Offspring, Packer Shoes, Sneakersnstuff, Social Status, Undefeated, as well as Yeezy Supply.

In related news, a new “Tailgate” colorway of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has surfaced, which is reportedly expected to release sometime in February 2020 for $220.

