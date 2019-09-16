Kanye West Gifts DJ Khaled Unreleased Adidas Yeezys Straight Off of His Feet

DJ Khaled is known to have one of the best sneaker collections in the world. And yesterday, Kanye West added to the music mogul’s impressive collection with a personal pair of unreleased Adidas Yeezys straight off of his feet.

According to the Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, the model is reportedly the newest Yeezy 700 V3 and “shares the same DNA” as the highly anticipated Yeezy basketball sneakers. The moment was shared on Khaled’s Instagram account, which vaguely shows the model boasting a low-cut neoprene upper with a black sockliner and tongue. Three Stripes branding is featured on the lateral side of the shoe while sitting atop a chunky midsole to complete the look.

This isn’t the first time West showed off an unreleased version of the popular Yeezy 700 kicks. In April, West wore a previously-unseen style that featured a bold 700 branding printed on the sides of the upper.

As of now, the official release information surrounding the new Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 is currently unknown. In related news, new styles of the Adidas Yeezy Powerphase release Wednesday on Yeezy Supply.

