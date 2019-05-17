Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Vanta’ Sneakers Are Releasing Much Earlier Than Expected

The new Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 sneaker is set to come out in a “Vanta” colorway earlier than previously expected. Reports first surfaced that the highly anticipated sneaker was slated to drop sometime in late June, but Yeezy Mafia is now reporting that the release date got moved forward to May 31.

“YEEZY BOOST 700 V2 VANTA MAY 31 WORLDWIDE IN FULL FAMILY SIZING,” said the caption. Shoppers can check out the Adidas web store and Yeezysupply.com to purchase the kicks. Yeezy Boost drops normally sell out quickly, so sneaker fans should be quick.

The “Vanta” sneaker is rendered in a dark, monochromatic colorway consisting of back, gray and charcoal. The 3M detailing around the toebox gives it a reflective touch. The midsole is equipped with Boost support, while the black mesh upper features suede detailing.

