Here’s When the Latest Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Geode’ Is Rumored to Release

It appears that the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Inertia” won’t be the only sneaker from the fan-favorite Adidas Yeezy footwear line dropping next month.

According to the Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, the earthy toned “Geode” Yeezy Boost 700 V2 is rumored to launch on March 23, (just two weeks following the “Inertia” release.) The kicks will combine a bevy of brown hues on the mesh-based upper that’s accented by dark gray suede overlays with a subtle hit of Three Stripes branding emblazoned onto the lateral and medial sides. The model’s standout feature is its chunky Boost cushioned midsole, which sits atop a gum outsole.

An on-foot look provided by the leaker group shows the sneakers paired with Calabasas track pants in the “Umber Core” colorway that are available now on StockX for $120. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to the California Fire Foundation and the California Community Foundation’s wildfire relief fund.

The upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Geode” is rumored to launch on March 23 for $300 on Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Yeezy retailers including Yeezy Supply.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

How to Buy the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Inertia’

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Salt’ Releases This Month

The Latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Dad Sneaker Gets an Earthy Makeover