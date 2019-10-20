Yeezy 500 High ‘Slate’ Gets First On-Foot Look, Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian

Being a relative of Kanye West’s has its perks — like the chance to get a hand on upcoming Adidas Yeezy releases way ahead of time.

Kourtney Kardashian took advantage of her status as West’s sister-in-law yesterday, posting an Instagram story showing off an unreleased pair of Yeezy sneakers.

YEEZY 500 HIGH

Slate color way previewed by @kourtneykardash releasing in December pic.twitter.com/fjAvkwSBrY — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) October 19, 2019

The shoe in question was the Yeezy 500 High “Slate,” which was teased by Yeezy Mafia in August but has not dropped for retail sale yet.

The Yeezy 500 High “Slate” has a suede upper and a full-length Adiprene midsole (which uses Adidas’ shock-resistant technology). The upper is blue and black, while the outsole is light gray.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the silhouette will come to market in December at a $220 price point. However, Adidas and Yeezy have yet to announce information regarding the shoe’s price or to confirm an official launch date.

While West’s family is supportive of his sneaker empire, they’re certainly not the only fans of his designs. According to Forbes, Adidas Yeezy is on pace to do a whopping $1.5 billion in sales this year — putting it in competition with Jordan Brand, which sells $3 billion worth of product yearly. The “Gold Digger” hit maker himself took home $150 million before taxes in the past year, enough to land him the No. 1 spot on Forbes‘ 2019 list of the highest-paid rappers. He was the third-highest earning celebrity overall, landing behind only Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner.

