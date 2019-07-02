Adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Bone White’ Is Reportedly Releasing In Full Family Sizing

Even though Kanye West’s daughter North was spotted rocking the unreleased Adidas Yeezy Scuba sneaker over the weekend, the Three Stripes will reportedly continue to drop a new iteration of the Yeezy 500.

According to the Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, the clean “Bone White” colorway is expected to arrive sometime in August. While official images have yet to surface, the leaker account has provided fans with a mock-up depiction of the shoe.

The upper boasts a monochromatic colorway that features a breathable mesh that’s combined with premium suede overlays. Unlike the other popular Adidas Yeezy models, this silhouette does not feature the brand’s signature Boost cushioning in the midsole but opts for adiPrene+. The adiPrene+ will provide a firmer structure under the wearer’s foot whereas the Boost produces more springiness with each step. The shoes are missing what was expected to be a gum sole.

The shoes will be available in adult, kids and infant sizes, according the the Instagram post. Yeezy 500 “Bone White” has yet to be confirmed by Adidas.

