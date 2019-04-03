First Look at the ‘Glow-in-the-Dark’ Adidas Yeezys Everyone Will Want This Spring

The buzz for the Adidas Yeezy line continues to grow this week thanks to new images surrounding the highly anticipated glow-in-the-dark Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

A follow up to this past weekend’s release of the “Clay” Yeezy Boost 350 V2, the Yeezy Mafia on Instagram has shared an early look of what is expected to be the next launch of the popular model. The latest makeup will boast a striking neon hue on the entirety of the Primeknit upper along with a stripe design on the lateral side. The kick’s standout feature is its signature Boost-cushioned midsole and a glow-in-the-dark rubber outsole.

Unlike the previous reporting by the Yeezy Mafia on Twitter, it appears that this version does not include a glow-in-the-dark Primeknit upper. Also rumored to drop alongside the aforementioned neon colorway is a tonal orange that’s yet to surface.

The latest Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will feature an increased price of $250, replacing the previous retail price of $220.

This is likely due to the higher production cost by making the rubber outsole glow. As of now, an official release date for the “Glow-in-the-Dark” colorway has yet to be announced by Adidas, but is rumored to drop in spring.

