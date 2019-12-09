How to Get the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Yeezreel’ That Comes Out This Weekend

Kanye West and Adidas are giving sneakerheads something to put on their holiday wishlists.

The rapper turned designer and the German sportswear brand today announced the release of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Yeezreel,” which will be available for purchase on Saturday, Dec. 14. The shoe will sell for $220 on Adidas.com/yeezy, Yeezysupply.com, on the Adidas app and in select retailers.

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Yeezreel” sneakers. CREDIT: Adidas

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 features Adidas’ signature Boost cushioning technology in the midsole, a Primeknit woven upper and a rubber outsole. The “Yeezreel” colorway has volt-based upper with black accents and turquoise laces. The shoe features a semi-translucent stripe running across the lateral side from heel to toe.

Yeezy shoes tend to sell out quickly, but customers hoping to snag a style from the buzzy line at retail before Christmas are in luck. Three other Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways are reportedly on tap for December: “Yeezreel Glow RF” on Dec. 17, “Yechiel RF” on Dec. 19, and “Yechiel” on Dec. 20, according to sneaker leaker account Yeezy Mafia. All styles are expected to cost $220.

In addition to the 350 V2 colorways, Yeezy Mafia reports that the Yeezy Boost 700 V3, a new silhouette in the Boost 700 franchise, will drop on Dec. 23. The shoe will purportedly retail for $180.

West earned $150 million before taxes in the past year, according to Forbes, with the bulk of his income coming from the Adidas Yeezy collaboration. The sneaker line is reportedly on pace to do $1.5 billion in sales the year, putting it in competition with Jordan Brand, which brings in around $3 billion annually.

A vertical view of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Yeezreel.” CREDIT: Adidas

The outsole of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Yeezreel.” CREDIT: Adidas

