Here’s How the Upcoming Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Yeezreel’ Will Look on Feet

Earlier this year, fans of Kanye West’s popular Adidas Yeezy line learned that three new iterations of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 are expected to release this holiday season; included in the mix will be the “Yeezreel” colorway.

Thanks to @kickwhoshow on Instagram, fans now have an on-feet look at the new style, which is expected to drop in December. The shoe boasts a volt-based hue that’s intertwined with a contrasting black color on the Primeknit upper. Similar to the previous releases, the lateral side incorporates a semi-translucent stripe that runs through the toe to the heel. Adding to the look is a volt rubber outsole that encapsulates the signature Boost cushioning technology in the midsole. The shoe also features a reflective material that shines when light hits the upper. Check out an on-feet look down below.

As of now, an official release date surrounding the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Yeezreel” has yet to be announced.

Want more?

Kanye West’s Unreleased Yeezy Kids’ Slides Are Getting Roasted on Twitter

A Brand-New Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Is Reportedly Arriving in 2020

These 5 Yeezy Styles Are Expected to Release in November