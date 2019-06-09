Women’s World Cup 2019: What You Need to Know About the US National Team

The 2019 Women’s World Cup is here, and the United States women’s national soccer team will see its first tournament action on Tuesday. The reigning champions will kick off the Group Stage round against Thailand (both teams are in Group F).

Ahead of the USWNT journey to defend its title, here are some bits of information you need to know about the squad.

USWNT News and Notes

The USWNT has won the Women’s World Cup three times: 1991, 1999 and 2015

Multiple reports have the USWNT as the betting favorites to win another championship

Since the tournament started in 1991, the United States has more Women’s World Cup championships than any other country

The USWNT is currently ranked No. 1, according to FIFA

The U.S. team is the only in Group F (Sweden, Chile, Thailand) to have won the Women’s World Cup

The USWNT is sponsored by Nike, but some players on the roster lace up cleats from others such as Puma, Adidas and Under Armour

Tuesday’s matchup with Thailand is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and will take place at the Stade Auguste Delaune in Reims, France. It will air live on Fox and can be streamed via Fubo.tv. After Thailand, the USWNT will take on Chile on June 16 at 12 p.m. ET and Sweden on June 20 at 3 p.m. ET.

Watch the video below on what makes a good CrossFit shoe.

Want more?

Nike’s Powerful New ‘Dream With Us’ Ad Stars the US Women’s Soccer Team

Soccer Star Kelley O’Hara Unveils Under Armour’s New Rush Performance Line That Conserves Energy

How Aly Raisman & Other Activist Pro Athletes Are Taking on Sex Abuse & More Social Causes