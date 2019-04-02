4 Women’s College Basketball Stars Athletic Brands Should Be Looking at for Shoe Deals

Much of the buzz this season in college basketball has been come from the men’s game, specifically centered around Duke Blue Devils star Zion Williamson. However, there are several women ballers who are making a name for themselves in the sport.

And those names are deserving of what Williamson will get when he declares for the NBA Draft: a shoe deal.

With the woman’s Final Four teams decided (both games are scheduled for Friday), here are four stars from the squads who should get an endorsement check from a brand once eligible to play pro ball in the WNBA.

Sabrina Ionescu

Sabrina Ionescu CREDIT: AP Photo/Steve Dipaola

The 5 foot 11 guard for the Oregon Ducks, who is in her junior year, can flat out ball. During the season, Ionescu posted impressive numbers: 19.9 points, 8.2 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game. And to get Oregon to the Final Four, she scored a game-high 31 points to edge out a tough Mississippi State Bulldogs team.

Arike Ogunbowale

Arike Ogunbowale CREDIT: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The guard already has one NCAA title, winning with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2018, and is looking to lead her squad to another. In her senior season, Ogunbowale averaged 20.8 points, 2.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game. And her stellar performance throughout March Madness so far earned her the Chicago Regional MVP nod.

Napheesa Collier

Napheesa Collier CREDIT: AP Photo/Kathy Willens

After two seasons without a title, the Connecticut Huskies are looking to get into the win column. And they’re looking for 6 foot 2 forward Napheesa Collier to lead them there. The senior posted numbers of 16.1 points, 3.3 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game throughout the season.

Kalani Brown

Kalani Brown CREDIT: AP Photo/Alonzo Adams

The Baylor Lady Bears have produced some incredible centers. WNBA star Brittney Griner won a title with the team in 2012 and Kalani Brown is looking to carry on the tradition this season. In her senior campaign, the 6 foot 7 baller averaged 15.6 points, 1.6 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game.

