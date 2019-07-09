You Won’t Believe How Much Prize Money the Wimbledon 2019 Tennis Champs Win

For any tennis player, winning Wimbledon is a huge deal — partially for the glory and partially for the big monetary payoff.

How Big Is the Winner’s Purse?

The total pot for this year’s French Open is £38 million (around $49.4 million), representing an 11.76% increase over 2018’s £34 million. In line with the other three Grand Slams, Wimbledon has used the increase to significantly boost the prize money for those who see earlier exits.

Wimbledon’s victors still see the highest payday by far. The winners of the men’s and women’s singles winners will each earn £2.35 million ($2.98 million) — a 4.44% increase from last year.

How Much Money Do Runner-Ups Earn?

The runner-ups will still get to fill their pockets, too: £1,175,000 ($1.49 million). Semifinalists rake in £588,000 ($662,0000), while quarterfinalists net £294,000 ($331,000). Players who make it to the round of 16 come away with £176,000 ($223,000). Those knocked out in the third, second and first rounds get £111,000 ($140,000), £72,000 ($91,000) and £45,000 ($57,000), respectively.

Who Are the Favorites?

Serena Williams is looking for her 24th Grand Slam victory in singles’ play, and she’s made it through to the semifinals. The Nike athlete will take on Barbora Strýcová. The winner of their matchup will go on to face the victor of Elina Svitolina and Simona Halep’s match.

On the men’s end, quarterfinals play is still underway, with the big three — Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic — all playing tomorrow. Djokovic is the favorite to win, with oddsmakers placing Federer and Nadal just behind him.

What Do Doubles’ Winners Earn?

Pay for doubles’ winners has significantly increased from this year to last. The winning pairs for men’s and women’s doubles will pocket £540,000 ($682,000) this year — up 20% from last year. The mixed doubles’ victors will receive £116,000 ($147,000) per pair.

For the big name stars — like Williams and Federer — there’s still plenty of opportunity to earn big even without adding another trophy to the shelf. The athletes have lucrative endorsement deals, both in sneakers/apparel and elsewhere.

See some of the biggest stars’ endorsements below:

Men’s:

Roger Federer

Uniqlo

Rolex

Credit Suisse

Wilson

Novak Djokovic

Lacoste

Head

Seiko Watch Corporation

Rafael Nadal

Nike

Babolat

Kia Motors

Telefonica

Women’s:

Serena Williams

Nike

Beats Electronics

Chase

Gatorade

Intel

Wilson

Simona Halep

Nike

Hublot

Mercedes-Benz

Elina Svitolina

Nike

Wilson

Poustovit

Superior Golf & Spa Resort

