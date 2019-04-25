This Unlikely CrossFit-Focused Brand Signs Quarterback Will Grier Ahead of the NFL Draft

Nike, a brand heavily invested in football, has made noise ahead of tonight’s 2019 NFL Draft by signing several athletes who will soon play in the league. But one company with no ties to the sport just added a soon-to-be pro to its ambassador roster.

CrossFit-focused Nobull announced today that it has signed quarterback Will Grier. The athlete played college football for the West Virginia Mountaineers and is widely projected by experts as a second- or third-round pick.

“Nobull is a training brand for people who work hard and don’t believe in excuses. That philosophy perfectly aligns with who Will Grier is as an athlete and person,” co-founder Marcus Wilson said in a statement. “Although he will be competing on the biggest stage each Sunday, we’re most excited about providing him the products he needs to put in the work day after day, when no one is watching. Adding Will Grier to team Nobull is a great step for our brand.”

Quarterback Will Grier scrambling in Nike cleats during his West Virginia days. CREDIT: Brody Schmidt/AP/Shutterstock

Prior to signing Grier, the Nobull ambassador roster consisted of top CrossFit athletes such as Brooke Ence, Brooke Wells and Alex Anderson.

Round One of the 2019 NFL Draft will air live tonight on ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network and ESPN Deportes starting at 8 p.m. ET. It also can be streamed via NFL.com/watch.

