How to Watch the 2019 Super Bowl

The biggest sports event of the year, Super Bowl 53, is right around the corner. And as you plan your epic party for the big game, here’s what you need to know about it and the several ways you can watch it.

The Los Angeles Rams will face the New England Patriots in Atlanta on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium field Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET. For the diehard football fan, the matchup should look familiar: It’s a rematch of quarterback Tom Brady’s first-ever appearance in the big game, Super Bowl 36, which took place in 2002. (The Patriots defeated the Rams, who were based in St. Louis at the time, 20-17.)

The New England Patriots taking the field ahead of their AFC Championship matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. CREDIT: Elise Amendola/Shutterstock

Heading into Super Bowl 53, according to sports betting information resource OddsShark, the Patriots are a 3-point favorite to beat the Rams.

If you’re a TV viewer, the game will be televised live on CBS. The game will also be streamed live through several CBS digital platforms including CBSSports.com, on the CBS Sports App and via CBS All Access.

The Patriots finished the regular season with an 11-5 record, and the Rams ended with a record of 13-3.

The Los Angeles Rams celebrate after defeating the New Orleans Saints in the NFC championship game. CREDIT: David J Phillip/Shutterstock

