How to Watch the NBA Draft 2019 Livestream for Free

After an exciting season for the NBA, with the Raptors coming in with an unexpected victory against the Golden State Warriors last week, the excitement continues tomorrow night at the 2019 NBA draft.

Coverage of the draft, which is held in New York at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, will be broadcast on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. For those who want to skip the network’s airing on TV, it will also livestream on Watchespn.com or the WatchESPN app.

Zion Williamson CREDIT: AP Photo/Gerry Broome

There are also ways to watch the NBA Draft for the cable cutters among us with a live-TV streaming service.

After the mock draft the top three most likely college basketball drafts seem to be Zion Williamson for the New Orleans Pelicans, Ja Morant for the Memphis Grizzlies and RJ Barret for the New York Knicks.

Some of the top players are in line for shoe deals with the biggest footwear companies. Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick, is expected to be the center of a bidding war between Nike, Adidas and Reebok. The player is expected to be one of the highest-paid rookies.

Morant, who is No.2 overall pick in the 2019 draft, has just recently made a multimillion-dollar footwear and apparel deal with Nike. The athlete had his heart set on being an ambassador for the sportswear brand and refused to meet with other brands before sealing the deal.

