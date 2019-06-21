How to Watch the 2019 NBA Awards Livestream

With the NBA Finals and Draft officially wrapped up, basketball fans now have one more event to look forward to before next season: the 2019 NBA Awards.

Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard may have been anointed Finals MVP, but the question of who gets the honor for the regular season remains. This year’s finalists are James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paul George. Harden was the recipient of the award last time around.

Antetokounmpo and George are both nominees for another major honor: Defensive Player of the Year. Competing with them is Rudy Gobert.

In terms of Rookie of the Year, Trae Young, Luka Doncic and DeAndre Ayton are the finalists. Meanwhile, Montrezl Harrell, Lou Williams and Domantas Sabonis have the chance to win Sixth Man. De’Aaron Fox, D’Angelo Russell and Pascal Siakam are up for Most Improved while Mike Budenhozer, Michael Malone and Doc Rivers received nods for Coach of the Year.

The ceremony will take place on June 24 at Barker Hanger in Los Angeles. Those hoping to watch the program from home, tune into TNT’s cable channel at 9 p.m. ET.

For those who want to livestream the action: Cable subscribers can access content via TNT’s app or the “watch live” section of Tntdrama.com.

