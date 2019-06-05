The word on social media is that Virgil Abloh’s university blue Air Force 1 collab will drop June 10 when doors open at the designer’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago. But Nike said this isn’t the case.

According to the brand, the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Virgil Abloh x MCA will not be available at the opening. Instead, the Swoosh is directing consumers to sign up for Frenzy and SNKRS for the exclusive U.S. drop information in the coming weeks.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Virgil Abloh x MCA CREDIT: Nike

Abloh’s latest sneaker collaboration with Nike boasts an upper, midsole and outsole executed in the brand’s university blue hue. Giving the monochromatic style subtle contrast is the Swoosh branding on the upper, which is delivered in metallic silver (with a hit of red), white laces and the word “air” on the midsole in white. It also features Abloh’s signature zip tie in red.

Although the shoes haven’t hit retail yet, tennis star Serena Williams was already gifted a personalized pair. Last month, Abloh showed the sneakers off on social media with the words “For Serena Only” and “‘Air’ Williams” in his handwritten Helvetica font in white marker on the sides of the shoes.

