Virgil Abloh Gives Us a Preview of Off-White’s Newest Sneaker Design on Instagram

The designer appeared at the WWD CEO Summit on Tuesday.

Virgil Abloh may have signaled the end of the Off-White x Nike “The Ten,” but he’s found a new way to take the sneaker world by storm: He unveiled the newest Off-White running sneaker design.

Abloh shared his latest creation, which he named ODSY-1000, on Instagram. The silhouette falls in line with the current footwear trends by showcasing the kicks in a wide array of colorways, all featuring an abundance of materials and shades on the upper. There are premium suede overlays, a translucent panel underneath the Off-White stripes on both the lateral and medial sides, a mesh heel counter and a thick heel tab. The running style upper is fused with a hiking outsole.

Release dates and retail pricing for the sneakers have yet to be announced by Abloh and Off-White.

In other Abloh news, there are Louis Vuitton art installations at the luxury brand’s New York and Harajuku, Japan stores, which coincide with his Louis Vuitton men’s spring ’19 drops. Abloh’s second Louis Vuitton men’s show will take place Jan. 17 during Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

