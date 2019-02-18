Virgil Abloh Reveals Off-White’s Newest 3.0 ‘Off-Court Low’ Sneakers

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection may have seen its final release this month, but now it looks like the buzzy fashion designer has refocused his energy on a brand new sneaker.

Abloh took to his personal Instagram account to share two iterations of the “Chopped the top” 3.0 Off-Court Low, a spin-off of the brand’s signature “Off-Court” model.

The latest additions will come in two contrasting colorways with the first pair boasting eye-catching purple suede panels, complete with black and blue details, on the upper. Additional details include Off-White’s arrow branding in neon green on the lateral side, which sits atop a chunky sole.

The next colorway is a muted palette consisting of white and beige hues on the majority of the sneakers with the standout feature being the stitched-on Off-White arrow branding. Both makeups include the signature Off-White zip tie in red.

According to Abloh’s Instagram post, the launch for the Off-White 3.0 “Off-Court Low” is imminent, but official release information including retail pricing has yet to be provided by the designer.

Want more?

Virgil Abloh Gives Us a Preview of Off-White’s Newest Sneaker Design on Instagram

Virgil Abloh Reveals an Unreleased Pair of Off-White x Bape Bapesta at Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall 2019 Show

Here’s How to Get Virgil Abloh’s Sold-Out Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 Sneakers