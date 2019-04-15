Virgil Abloh Teases New Nike x Off-White Sneakers at Coachella

If you were at Coachella and didn’t Instagram it, did you even go?

For Virgil Abloh, the proof was in the picture: The designer made headlines after following his debut set at the music festival with a sneak peek of a new Nike x Off-White shoe, which he teased on the social media platform to his fans’ delight.

The post featured what is presumed to be the latest pair of kicks from the Off-White founder’s Nike running collection, with rapper Diddy and Nike trainer Kirsty Godso giving praise in the comments section.

Introduced as a prototype during the brand’s spring ’19 runway show, the sneakers boast standout pink rubber soles with grip studs on a black base — complete with reflective Swooshes and the designer’s signature zip tie in a forest green colorway. It also comes with two shoelaces: one in hiker boot fashion and the other in a classic branded white.

Abloh previously joined forces with Nike on “The Ten” project, which has since come to an end. Their latest collaborative release appears to be inspired by the same track-and-field theme seen on Abloh’s September catwalk, where a number of Nike styles including a high-heeled sneaker hybrid and neon track shoe made their mark. No launch date or further information about the new Nike x Off-White kicks was shared in the post.

Watch FN’s interview with Nike trainer Joe Holder.

